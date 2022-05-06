WHITEHALL — Whitehall's struggling bats came alive in a big way Thursday, scoring double-digit runs in both ends of a sweep of West Michigan Conference foe Hart. The Vikings won 10-0 in game one and 11-5 in game two.
Landon Howe led the offense in the opener, getting two hits, including a double, and driving in three runs. Evan Ritchie added two hits and two RBI. Jaden Brinkert was excellent on the mound, throwing a six-inning shutout and striking out eight without a walk. He allowed only five hits.
Game two was close most of the way, with Whitehall (6-13, 4-4 WMC) holding a 7-5 lead into the final inning, but the Vikings ripped off four runs late to secure the win. Ryne Christensen and Ritchie each had three hits and Jack McDowell added two. Howe drew three walks and scored twice. Taryn Hardy pitched 3 2/3 strong innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on one hit and striking out four.