WHITEHALL — Senior Whitehall bowler Karli VanDuinen officially signed with Arkansas State University this week and enjoyed a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon.
VanDuinen, who is also a three-time all-state performer in golf, has led the Vikings to regional bowling championships the past two seasons and was a state quarterfinalist last season in the individual tournament as well. She bowled a high game of 230 in the regionals last season to help Whitehall repeat as champs.
The Red Wolves are among the top programs in the country in bowling and finished as national runner-up last season to Nebraska in the NCAA tournament.
VanDuinen also considered Nebraska and Sam Houston State (Tex.), but fell in love with the smaller-town feel of Jonesboro, Ark. as compared to the bigger cities of the other two campuses.
"I just really liked the program and the people there," VanDuinen said. "I kind of wanted a change of scenery. Everything just fit perfectly, so I was excited to take the opportunity."
VanDuinen added that she felt a good relationship with Red Wolves coach Justin Kostick during her recruiting process.
"We are glad to get someone of Karli's caliber in this class," Kostick said in an ASU press release. "She has a lot of upside and is a great athlete. We are excited to have her join us next season and are thrilled she is a Red Wolf."
VanDuinen said she is excited for the challenge of competing at the college level and is looking forward to her final season of high school bowling this year.
"I feel that I'll bring a lot of hard work and dedication, and that I can help (accelerate) their program in some ways," VanDuinen said of the Red Wolves. "I'll just give my best effort and try my best.
"I'm excited just to have fun for my last year and be with my friends and bowl for fun this time."