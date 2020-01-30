MUSKEGON — Whitehall sophomore Sebastian Workman has been one of the Vikings' top bowlers this year, but no one saw a perfect game coming — until he delivered one Wednesday at Northway Lanes.

Workman achieved every bowler's dream in a match against Oakridge, drilling 12 consecutive strikes to score a 300 game as part of the Vikings' 27-3 loss to the Eagles.

The bowlers on site at Northway grew aware of Workman's pending milestone as he drew closer, and it culminated in his final ball, which was delivered in a silent alley, coach Emelie Pesicka said.

"On the last ball, you literally could’ve heard a pin drop," Pesicka said. "Everyone was silent, holding their breath and waiting. He kept his cool about it. He didn’t seem frazzled about it or anything. Everyone’s breath was held and he hit the strike and everyone erupted."

