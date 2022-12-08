Whitehall lost both ends of a matchup with Oakridge Wednesday afternoon, 21-9 in the boys' match and 24-6 in the girls'.
Phoenix Hoffmeyer had the high game for Whitehall on the day, a 173. Ava Garcia topped girls' scorers, rolling a 155.
