MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team dominated Orchard View Wednesday afternoon at Northway Lanes, 28-2.
The Vikings won all 10 possible points in the Baker games and nearly swept the individual matches as well.
Karli VanDuinen led the way for the Viking girls with scores of 170 and 197, the two highest scores rolled on either side in the girls matches. Katie Ferris also won two matches for Whitehall, with a top score of 144, and Jayden Sheehy split two matches, with a 146 in her win. Molly Karchinski added a 145 en route to splitting two matches.
The Orchard View boys got the best of Whitehall in a 22-8 decision. The Vikings scored all their points in the individual matches, highlighted by Sebastian Workman's two wins. Workman rolled a 179 and a 170 in his matches. Although they didn't win their matches, Charlie Glamzi had a high score of 172, and Gabe Ganos rolled a 168.