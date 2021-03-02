MUSKEGON — Whitehall's bowling teams both rolled their way to wins over Holton Monday afternoon. The Viking boys defeated Holton 17-13, and the girls continued their dominating season with a 29-1 win.
Whitehall's girls racked up high scores across the board Monday. Karli VanDuinen had the day's highest scores with games of 204 and 180 in her individual matchups. Katie Ferris bowled a 187 in one game, and Jayden Sheehy rolled a 183.
The Viking boys won 6 of 10 possible Baker game points and took 11 of the 20 regular game points. Sebastian Workman had Whitehall's top game, bowling a 210 in a win. Avery Gabriel added a 163.