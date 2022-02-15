MUSKEGON — In a close West Michigan Conference bowling tournament Monday, Whitehall came out on top on both the boys' and girls' sides behind clutch performances from their top bowlers.
Whitehall and Montague entered the finals tied atop the WMC standings, but the Vikings finished second in the finals with a total pinfall of 4,443 while Montague was fifth with a score of 3,931, allowing Whitehall to leap to the top spot by itself. The Wildcats finished in third place in the overall standings.
Gabe Ganos led the Viking boys, earning second place in the finals with a three-game series of 536. His top game was a 197 in game two. Charlie Glamzi chipped in a three-game series of 484, with two games of 165. Ganos, Glamzi and teammate Sebastian Workman each earned all-WMC first team honors, with Phoenix Hoffmeyer earning honorable mention.
For Montague, Kaden Miller led the team with the #4 individual score of the day, rolling a three-game series of 504. His game-one score of 218 highlighted his day. Ian Degen had a single game of 162, the highest score outside of Miller's among Montague's boys. Miller earned first team all-WMC, and Degen and Chris Williams received honorable mention.
Karli VanDuinen dominated the girls' final, bowling a three-game series of 702, the highest by any bowler at the meet. Her high game was a 240. That propelled the Vikings past Ravenna, with whom they'd been tied to begin the day, in the overall standings. Whitehall's total pinfall was 2,704 for the day. Felicity Dingman bowled a 497 series, including a high game of 182, and Vanessa Hiragami had a 461 series and a high game of 174. VanDuinen and Hiragami earned first team all-WMC, and Ava Garcia, Liz Bentz and Dingman picked up honorable mention.
Montague finished third in the WMC girls' finals, breaking a tie with Oakridge for that spot. Kylie Sheffer, Montague's lone all-WMC first-teamer led the way with a 443 series, and her high game was a 156. Isabelle McKeown earned honorable mention in the league.