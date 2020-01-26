RAVENNA — Whitehall’s bowling teams were unable to stop a strong Ravenna team Wednesday, and the Bulldogs won games by scores of 24-6 over the girls team and 29-1 over the boys.

Whitehall scored a win in the first girls Baker game and also earned a point via Elex Baun, who bowled a personal best game of 179.

In the boys’ match, Sebastian Workman had Whitehall’s highest score, a 214, and Charlie Glamzi had a 188.

Montague girls

defeat OV

MONTAGUE — The Montague girls bowling team defeated Orchard View Wednesday by a 17-13 score. The Wildcat boys lost 28-2 to the Cardinals.

Raegan Murphy led Montague in the match, rolling a season-best 168 and a total two-game series of 277. Reilly Murphy had a two-game series of 244.

Montague’s boys had a solid night, scoring their second-best total scores of the year, but ran up against a high-scoring Cardinal squad. Vance Butler led the team with a 412 series, and Tyler Ervin added a 314.

Whitehall girls

top NM

MUSKEGON — The Whitehall girls bowling team defeated North Muskegon Monday, 17-13, behind strong performances by Elex Baun and Katie Ferris.

Baun and Ferris each scored two points for the team. Ferris rolled games of 170 and 125, and Baun had a pair of 122s. Molly Karchinski also rolled a 122 and scored a point.

Montague boys

lose to WMC

FREMONT — Montague’s boys bowling team dropped a match Monday to the Western Michigan Christian/Fremont co-op team, 27-3.

Tyler Ervin led Montague Monday with games of 157 and 156.

“Each week their knowledge of the game and accuracy improve,” Montague coach Josh Chamberlain said of his team.