Two days after scoring West Michigan Conference titles, the Whitehall bowling teams struck again Wednesday, each earning the GMAA championships.
The Viking boys edged Montague, 455-438, in the finals of bracket play, and Whitehall's girls team defeated Orchard View 294-218 in the championship match.
Montague's girls, who were short a bowler, finished 10th of the 11 competing teams, and Reeths-Puffer placed fourth in the girls' tournament, losing to Whitehall 272-252 in bracket play, while the Rocket boys placed eighth.
Whitehall and Montague were the #4 and #3 seeds respectively entering boys bracket play, but Whitehall took care of top seed Mona Shores 319-259 in the semifinals while Montague outlasted Fruitport 355-348 thanks to a terrific team game two score of 214, by far the best team score in bracket play for either the boys or girls.
On the girls' side, Viking senior Karli VanDuinen rolled to the individual title by bowling a two-game series of 389, including a game-two score of 201 that was the highest girls score of the day. She led a 1-2-3 finish by Whitehall bowlers, as Ava Garcia finished just three pins behind VanDuinen, with a high game of 197, and Vanessa Hiragami bowled a 359 series.
Other top-10 local finishers for the girls were Bianca Kammers of Reeths-Puffer, who took fourth place (348); Montague's Kylie Sheffer, in seventh (327); the Rockets' Caitlynn Duffey, in eighth (310); and Whitehall's Felicity Dingman, in 10th (305).
Among individual boys, R-P's Jace Ayala led the way, placing third with a 392 series and a high game of 211. Ian Degen placed sixth for Montague (379) and Quinn Alderink took 10th for the Rockets (352).