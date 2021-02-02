MUSKEGON — Whitehall and Montague opened their bowling seasons Wednesday by facing each other at Sherman Lanes, with the Vikings coming out on top in both the boys and girls matches.
The boys match was a tight one, with Whitehall earning a 16-14 victory. The Viking girls topped Montague 25-5.
Montague’s Kaden Miller had the highest boys’ score of the day, rolling a 216, and Whitehall’s Sebastian Workman was the only other bowler to break 200, with a 202.
Avery Gabriel won two matches for the Viking boys, with a high score of 174, and Tyler Ervin did the same for Montague, earning a high score of 177. Robert Knapp also bowled a 177 for Montague.
In the girls’ match, Whitehall dominated behind a strong effort from Karli VanDuinen. The junior bowled a 190 and a 175 in her two singles games, the highest scores of the day for Whitehall. Kylie Sheffer had Montague’s top score of the day, a 183, and Kaylee Sheffer bowled a 171.
Jayden Sheehy rolled a 147 and a 145 for Whitehall, and Katie Ferris bowled a 143. The Vikings scored all 10 possible points in the Baker games between the teams, highlighted by a 184 in the second game.