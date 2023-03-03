WHITEHALL — Whitehall may have been caught up in the senior night celebrations, or the opening basket by popular senior Tyler Manzo, or the gaudy record it boasted compared to West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Orchard View. Whatever it was, the Vikings had to shake off some malaise to beat the Cardinals 70-57 Thursday and secure its share of the WMC Lakes title.
The teams opened the game by each allowing the other to score an uncontested basket, giving Manzo the chance to get on the board in his final home game. The Viking bench mobbed Manzo after his shot as Whitehall called timeout.
Much of the rest of the first quarter featured similar basket exchanges, as both teams shot well. The Vikings (17-5, 11-1 WMC Lakes) held a slim three-point lead at halftime, 35-32, as OV knocked down four first-half three-pointers.
Sophomore Camden Thompson said the Whitehall coaches sent the message at halftime that the Vikings had to play better.
"They came at us hard in the beginning," Thompson said of OV. "We probably thought it was going to be an easy game with their record, but in the locker room, Coach got into us pretty hard."
Whitehall still couldn't bury the feisty Cardinals in the second half, but it played better defensively and was able to cushion its lead a bit even amidst some physical play. Thompson's work on the boards was a big part of that, as he grabbed 20 rebounds - his third straight game pulling down at least 20. In fact, Whitehall announced on its Twitter page Friday that Thompson is now the Vikings' record-holder for rebounds in a season, with 291.
Many of Thursday's 20 were offensive boards and resulted in second-chance points, leading to his game-high 26 points.
"I just realized I've had to crash it a bit more to get our team some more second-chance points," Thompson said. "I feel like it helps our team, (for me) to trust them to shoot the ball and they know I'm there to get the rebound. I'm just focused on getting those."
Kyle Stratton delivered the final dagger for Whitehall, converting a three-point play and a jump shot on consecutive possessions late in the fourth quarter to extend the Viking lead from 11 to 16 and extinguish any remaining hopes of a Cardinal comeback.
Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said the less-dominant performances in the team's last two games weren't what he wanted to see, but he took solace in the fact that a similar story played out to end last year's regular season and the Vikings were able to turn it on in the playoffs en route to the regional finals.
"We had a huge win against Ravenna and then North Muskegon, and then we played two games against Shelby and Western Michigan Christian last year and we didn't feel great about the way we played, and then we came out and played really well against Spring Lake (in the districts)," Subdon said. "We're just going to watch film. We're going to get in practice and we're going to compete. These guys like competing for trophies, and they know what's on the line."
The trophy for a share of the WMC Lakes came home with the win, the third straight season Whitehall has won its conference. The Vikings and Orioles finished five games clear of the other five schools in the league.
"I couldn't picture sharing it with anyone else other than Ludington right now," Subdon said. "It would have been nice to win it outright but they earned their share and we earned ours, so I'm pretty excited about that."
Whitehall enters the district tournament as the top seed and a favorite to at least reach the finals again. Thompson is confident in his team to make another deep run.
"Last year we had to come out and prove what team we were and how we can make a change, a difference," Thompson said. "That's what we did making it to the regional finals last year. I feel like we can make that round, if not longer, this year. It's kind of a standard now."
ORCHARD VIEW (57) Oakes 5 0-0 12, McAllister 5 0-0 12, Watson 1 0-0 2, Flowers 3 0-0 6, Sewell 0 6-8 6, Cooper 2 0-1 5, Scott 4 0-0 8, Davis 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 6-9 57.
WHITEHALL (70) Ready 2 2-2 7, Bolley 2 0-0 4, Jamison 3 0-1 7, Koehler 1 0-1 2, Manzo 1 0-0 2, Stratton 3 1-1 8, Aylor 7 0-0 14, Thompson 9 8-11 26. Totals 28 11-16 70.
Orch View....19 13 12 13 — 57
Whitehall.....20 15 18 17 — 70
Three-point goals — Orchard View 5 (Oakes 2, McAllister 2, Scott), Whitehall 3 (Ready, Jamison, Stratton). Total fouls — Orchard View 15, Whitehall 9.