WHITEHALL — Without an ill Camden Thompson Tuesday night, the rest of the Whitehall team saw an opportunity to prove the Vikings are far more than their star forward.

After an unsteady start, the message became clear as Whitehall dominated the middle two quarters of a 56-41 win over Fremont in West Michigan Conference Lakes play.

"A lot of the guys that we played with tonight, we've been playing with each other since freshman year on JV," senior Jack Houtteman said. "We all thought this was a really fun opportunity to see what we can do without (Cam). Everybody always says we're a one-man band. We really wanted to go out there and prove that we're more than that."

The Vikes (7-4, 4-1 WMC Lakes) trailed by one after a quarter, but dominated the second eight-minute stanza, outscoring Fremont 15-3. At about the halfway mark of the quarter, Whitehall turned up its defensive pressure and that yielded great results. That fast pace continued the rest of the game and the Vikings recorded 15 steals as a team.

"We turned a lot of turnovers into touchdowns," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "Ca'Mar Ready came up big. He got a couple layups. Nate Bolley got a couple steals that led to layups. Trannon Aylor got a bunch of offensive rebounds in that stretch. That was huge."

The Viking offense took on a much different look early, attacking from long range. Houtteman said when Fremont came out in a 3-2 zone as opposed to the man-to-man defense Whitehall had prepped to see, the Vikings took it as a green light and got to the corner for good shots.

It didn't happen right away; Subdon said he threatened to bench Houtteman early unless he started shooting, and the senior responded with back-to-back three-pointers on his way to an eight-point first quarter. Kal Koehler also drilled a pair of treys in the first half.

"With Cam we're more of an inside out (team) and he gets us into what we need to," Subdon said. "We've got a lot of shooters too, and we were 6-of-15 in the first half (from deep). That's really impressive. We did a good job getting open shots."

Subdon added that the most difficult thing to replace when Thompson isn't on the court is his rebounding. Taking a committee approach, Whitehall effectively replicated his usual production. Aylor led the team with eight rebounds, and Ready and Koehler had six each. Subdon said Koehler in particular has been on the business end of some hard coaching of late as the Vikings try to develop his rebounding skills, and he has responded.

"I've been begging Kal Koehler to get me the rebounds kind of like Brodie (Fogus) did last year," Subdon said. "He got the ones that were hard, (with) guys hanging off their arms, and he got a couple and then he passed it up and that led to layups. I can't praise that kid enough either, because I've been on him. I've been riding him."

Whitehall has been talking about its rematch at Ludington in February almost since the buzzer sounded on the Orioles' win Jan. 6. The Vikings know they can't control what happens with Ludington, but to make that rematch relevant in the league race, it's possible Whitehall may have to win all its conference games between now and then.

"Hopefully, we can get back to Ludington with no (more) losses in the conference," Houtteman said. "If they have no losses in the conference, it'll be a battle for the conference. We don't really look at that game too much. We look at the games right now because if we lose before then, it doesn't matter."

FREMONT (41) Powell 2 0-0 5, DeBlake 1 0-0 2, Miller 6 0-0 14, Mellema 1 0-0 2, Richards 1 0-2 2, McDonald 5 2-4 12, Steger 0 2-3 2. Totals 16 4-9 41.

WHITEHALL (56) Ready 4 3-6 13, McDowell 1 0-0 2, Houtteman 4 0-0 10, Bolley 1 1-2 3, Jamison 2 0-0 5, Koehler 6 0-0 14, Stratton 1 0-0 2, Aylor 3 0-1 7. Totals 22 4-9 56.

Fremont.....15 3 8 15 — 41

Whitehall....14 15 17 10 — 56

Three-point goals — Fremont 5 (Powell, Miller 4), Whitehall 8 (Ready 2, Houtteman 2, Jamison, Koehler 2, Aylor). Total fouls — Fremont 13, Whitehall 14. JV score — Fremont 53, Whitehall 50.