FRUITPORT — Wednesday night, Whitehall and Fruitport played in one of those games that gets talked about for years to come.
The level of play, the atmosphere, the crowd noise, the big moments, all were at the highest level in a district semifinal matchup. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Fruitport had a couple of more big plays down the stretch and came away with a classic 77-69 overtime win, ending a tremendous Whitehall season.
The Vikings led by seven with three minutes to go before Fruitport freshman DayDay Williams delivered consecutive huge plays. First he slashed to the basket and converted a shot through contact for a three-point play, and then he answered two Whitehall free throws with a three-pointer, suddenly making it a two-point game. The star frosh had a team-best 22 points.
"Hitting that three and hearing the crowd go crazy, that definitely boosted us and hyped us up," Williams said.
That put Fruitport in position to capitalize when Whitehall couldn't quite close the game. The Vikes hit only 1-of-4 free throws on consecutive opportunities with 30 seconds to go, but still had a chance to finish things off with a two-point lead in the final seconds. However, the Trojans were able to force a turnover and Collin Jolman put in a contested layup with just three seconds left to send the game to overtime.
"Collin's bucket to go into overtime...I couldn't even hear myself think," Fruitport coach Steve Erny said. "It was that kind of noise in the gym."
Whitehall coach Christian Subdon blamed himself for the way regulation finished, saying he had two timeouts and did not use them.
"That's bad. I know better than that," Subdon said. "They made a good pass and I didn't burn a timeout. The kids played their hardest. They did exactly what I asked them to do every step of the way."
The Vikings began overtime with a three by Jack Houtteman, but Fruitport scored the next five points, including a gutsy trey by guard Kyle Burke, and Whitehall never led again.
The building was a madhouse from the start. Trojan fans filled their home gym, and they were joined in supporting their team by rooters of rival Spring Lake, who hoped to avoid the top seed in the district finals. Viking fans were outnumbered, though they too made their presence felt at times.
"We knew it was going to be so loud," Houtteman said. "We knew the Fruitport fans would be out here, and we tried to get as many people from Whitehall as we could and they came out too. On both sides, no matter what happened, it was just incredibly loud."
The Trojans gave the fans plenty to cheer about early, leading almost the entire first half. Camden Thompson had a steal and dunk to give his team a 26-25 lead, their first since it was 2-0, but Grade Anspach immediately responded with a trey. The teams traded the lead several times after that.
Whitehall seemed to be in command when it ripped off an 11-0 run to go ahead 57-50 in the final quarter. Kyle Stratton started the run with a three-pointer, and Ca'Mar Ready quickly followed with another. Five free throws built the lead out to seven, but that was when Williams got his team back into the game.
Thompson had his customary big game, going for a game-high 27 points along with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. His effort made him the Vikings' single-season scoring record holder to go with the rebound record he recently set.
"He'd trade it," Subdon said. "That's just who he is. He'd give back every one of those points to have us win. He's beat up in the locker room. He thinks it's his fault. We all know it's not. He played his absolute butt off. It's a special season. It's hard to put into words right now, but when we look back on it in a couple weeks, he's got a lot to be proud of....All these little kids see him and that's what I'm most proud of, the way he carries himself."
Subdon was emotionally spent after the game, the product of not just a draining game but also the realization that a group of seniors that he spent four years coaching would be moving on.
"Jack Houtteman, Jack McDowell, Tyler Manzo, Maddox Varela and Nate Bolley," Subdon said. "I'm really going to miss those kids."
WHITEHALL (69) Ready 4 1-2 12, Houtteman 4 2-2 14, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Jamison 2 0-4 4, Koehler 3 0-0 7, Stratton 1 0-2 3, Aylor 1 0-0 2, Thompson 7 12-14 27. Totals 23 15-24 69.
FRUITPORT (77) C. Jolman 2 0-0 4, B. Anspach 1 3-4 5, Williams 8 2-3 22, Burke 2 2-2 7, G. Anspach 3 2-2 9, P. Jolman 6 3-8 15, Spyke 4 2-2 10, Bosch 2 0-2 4. Totals 28 14-27 77.
Whitehall....10 16 13 21 9 — 69
Fruitport.....14 12 16 18 17 — 77
Three-point goals — Whitehall 8 (Ready 3, Houtteman 2, Koehler, Stratton, Thompson), Fruitport 6 (Williams 4, Burke, G. Anspach). Total fouls — Whitehall 22, Fruitport 20. Fouled out — Ready, B. Anspach, Wiliams.