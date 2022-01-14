Whitehall edged Oakridge on the road in a high-scoring and intense West Michigan Conference battle Thursday night, 63-59.
Combined with Montague's win over Shelby, the victory put Whitehall into a first-place tie in the WMC with Ravenna, each at 4-1. Whitehall is 5-3 overall.
Whitehall trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter, but made several clutch plays to escape with the win. The Vikings held a 16-11 edge in offensive rebounds and forced 18 turnovers while only having 10 giveaways themselves.
Brodie Fogus and Camden Thompson led the way for Whitehall, each posting a double-double. Fogus had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Thompson had 14 points and 12 boards.