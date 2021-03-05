MONTAGUE — Whitehall exploded in the third quarter Thursday night, ripping off a 17-0 scoring run to take command of a 63-44 rivalry win over the Montague Wildcats.
Whitehall (8-2, 7-0 West Michigan Conference) already led by 11 points late in the third quarter when Casey Lownds came off the bench and drilled the first of his three consecutive three-pointers, and that set off the Vikings, who scored eight more points in a lightning strike of a run that essentially clinched the win.
"I thought Casey sparked us, and just when I was thinking, 'Holy moly, Casey's giving us great energy', Caleb (Koch) makes three tremendous plays," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "I think he got two steals and a layup.
"It's just fun. You see those sometimes, a 9-0 run or whatever it is, and your bench is quiet or sitting on their hands. These guys are truly rooting for each other. That just builds that much more energy."
Montague (6-3, 6-3 WMC) called timeout after Whitehall scored a third-chance putback basket in transition to go up 50-26, but Koch stole the ball and scored on the inbounds pass, further setting Montague back.
The Vikings always pride themselves on their depth, and that was on display early. Montague opened the scoring with a Lance Grattafiori three-pointer, but the Vikings had the next 13 points; the first 11 were scored on one field goal from each of the five starters.
"We're just sharing the ball," Dayton Cole, who led all scorers with 14 points, said. "It's all love. We want everyone to score. That's our goal for every game."
Montague fought its way back into the game in the second quarter with a quick five-point spurt to get within 23-17, but Andrew Durbin scored an and-one basket after a Viking three-pointer was blocked, and that turned the tide back in Whitehall's favor.
Montague was coming off its most difficult loss of the season, in which Ravenna hit a long buzzer-beating trey to beat Montague in overtime, but Wildcats' coach David Osborne said if there was a hangover effect, it was minimal, and credited Whitehall with outplaying the Wildcats.
"Whitehall just came out and outplayed us," Osborne said. "They outworked us. They wanted it more. They were a better basketball team than us tonight...We didn't run our offense well, and that's a tribute to them. They played really good defense tonight."
Montague remains without Tate Stine, who got injured just before the season opener and has not played this season. Osborne believes Stine is the team's best player and had planned to have him run the offense prior to the season. There had been hope Stine could play against Whitehall, but he isn't ready to roll yet, and Osborne sees no reason to rush him with the state tournament beginning in two weeks.
"I want him to come back, but I want him to be ready," Osborne said. "I'd rather have him for the tournament and be 100 percent than throw him into some of these games where he might not be mentally prepared to play."
Drew Collins led Montague with 13 points. In addition to Cole's 14, Whitehall got nine points each from Lownds and Evan Mikkelson, and six points each from three other players.
"When you (have the balanced scoring we had), that's just a ton of fun," Aardema said. "How neat for our seniors to come in here and have a great last game in Montague. We talked a lot about this rivalry. You're going to see these guys the rest of your life, some of them, if you stay here like me. It's just embracing the experience and embracing the rivalry."
WHITEHALL (63) Watson 2 2-5 6, Koch 3 0-1 6, Bluhm 2 2-4 7, Cole 7 0-1 14, Larson 0 2-2 2, Mikkelson 4 0-0 9, Lownds 3 0-0 9, Wiggers 1 0-0 2, Fogus 1 0-0 2, Durbin 3 0-1 6. Totals 26 6-14 63.
MONTAGUE (44) Raeth 1 0-0 3, Johnston 2 0-0 5, Buchberger 1 0-0 2, Grattafiori 1 3-4 6, Collins 4 5-6 13, Atchison 0 3-6 3, Blankstrom 2 0-0 5, McDonald 2 2-4 7. Totals 13 13-20 44.
Whitehall.....19 9 26 9 — 63
Montague.... 8 9 11 16 — 44
Three-point goals — Whitehall 5 (Bluhm, Mikkelson, Lownds 3), Montague 5 (Raeth, Johnston, Grattafiori, Blankstrom, McDonald). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, Montague 13. Technical foul — Cole.