Whitehall overcame a hot-shooting effort from Mona Shores by getting to the free throw line early and often Tuesday, earning an 82-69 win, its seventh straight.
The visiting Sailors shot over 50 percent from the field, but Whitehall got to the line 28 times to Shores' 14, making a decisive difference in the game. The Vikes (11-4) also held a stark edge in rebounding, with nearly as many offensive boards (22) as Shores had total rebounds (23).
Sophomore Camden Thompson, as usual, was a big part of that. In addition to his 31 points, Thompson grabbed 15 rebounds, nine of them offensive. He also blocked three shots.
Trannon Aylor also had a huge night for the Vikes, with 24 points.