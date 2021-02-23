WHITEHALL — Whitehall defeating Hart 55-28 Tuesday night was not in itself noteworthy. The Vikings are among the class of the West Michigan Conference and Hart is a very young and inexperienced team, so the result was no surprise.
What coach Nate Aardema saw from his team in the effort department, though, was what made the win memorable. His team defended like crazy for just about all of the 32 minutes, allowing only two first-quarter points and nine in the second half.
Leading the charge was Red Watson, who pressured Hart's backcourt whenever he was in the game, knocking the ball loose and causing rushed passes.
"I thought Red Watson played as well defensively in that game, and he's played as well this season defensively, as any kid we've had in a long time," Aardema said. "His pressure takes the other team out of just about everything, and he's doing it without fouls. We held them to nine in a half, and only committed three fouls. That's just a great attention to detail and energy."
The Vikings (5-1, 4-0 WMC) took command of the game in the first quarter, ending that frame on a 19-0 run after Hart took an early 2-1 lead. The run was fueled by a slew of forced turnovers, and Whitehall would go on to force 21 of them in the game.
The Pirates pushed back a bit in the second quarter, but Whitehall's lead was far too great, and the Vikings kept defending hard.
One possession in the third quarter in particular had Aardema turning, as he put it, "from coach to cheerleader". Whitehall defended Hart for about a minute and a half straight, not allowing a shot, before ultimately getting the stop and the rebound. The Vikes scored on the other end, too.
"You don't see that too often," Aardema said. "It was just incredible. They were just locked in on everything...90 seconds, I don't even ask them to do that in practice. To be down in a stance and compete that long was incredible."
Dayton Cole led Whitehall with 17 points and six rebounds. Calvin Larson recorded five steals, and Evan Mikkelson had six boards.
"Everybody played with great energy tonight," Aardema said. "We are fortunate that we have some athletes."
HART (28) Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Porter 4 0-0 8, Bitely 2 2-2 7, Hovey 2 0-0 4, Kimes 2 0-0 4, Charron 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-2 28.
WHITEHALL (55) Watson 1 2-2 4, Koch 1 1-2 3, Bluhm 2 0-2 5, Stoudt 0 0-1 0, Cole 8 1-4 17, Larson 2 0-0 4, Mikkelson 2 0-2 4, Lownds 2 0-0 4, Fogus 1 5-7 7, Durbin 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 10-22 55.
Hart............ 2 17 3 6 — 28
Whitehall....20 14 8 13 — 55
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (Hernandez, Bitely), Whitehall 1 (Bluhm). Total fouls — Hart 15, Whitehall 7. JV score — Whitehall 64, Hart 53.