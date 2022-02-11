MONTAGUE — The Whitehall/Montague series is no stranger to delivering the drama, and Thursday's battle was no exception. The Vikings hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to fight off a strong effort by the Wildcats, 52-46, and remain tied with Ravenna atop the West Michigan Conference.
The game never felt in hand for either side as any decent lead for one side was quickly answered by a surge from the other, all under the close eye of the raucous crowd typical of this rivalry. Whitehall was able to put the game away by sinking 9-of-10 free throws in the final minutes.
"Whenever you play a rivalry game, it doesn't matter if you're playing good, if the other team's not, or this and that, it's going to be a dogfight, and that's what it was," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said.
The first half, which ended tied at 18, was dominated by the defenses; the Wildcats (9-5, 5-5 WMC) got a third of their points in the half by three-point plays in the opening seconds of a quarter, the first by Tate Stine and the second by Owen Raeth, and only 12 points otherwise.
The final seconds of each quarter in the first half also featured a big play, with Whitehall's Isaac DeHart beating the first-quarter buzzer with a three and Raeth getting to the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the second and splitting two attempts.
Montague coach David Osborne said the teams not shooting great was not a surprise.
"I wouldn't say either of our teams are great shooting teams based on film I've watched on them and us," Osborne said. "Both teams have been inconsistent. I just think we're two teams that grind it out and play hard and use our athletes to try to get what we can, and then if we do have a hot shooting night, I'm sure Coach Subdon would tell you he's hyped and so would I be."
Offense picked up after halftime. Whitehall (10-4, 8-2 WMC) started the third quarter with an 8-2 run to go ahead 26-20, but Colton Blankstrom came back and knocked in back-to-back three-pointers, his only points of the night, to tie it back up. Later in the half, an exciting sequence saw Montague's Isaiah Atchison tie the score at 31 with an and-one basket, Whitehall's Jack Houtteman can a trey off a great assist by Camden Thompson, and a 5-0 run in response which Tugg Nichols capped with a go-ahead three.
Thompson's assist was a result of a Montague defensive strategy that could be summed up as swarming the freshman whenever he had the ball. It succeeded in slowing Thompson down, although due to free throws he still had 15 points and 18 rebounds, but other Vikings were continually able to chip in with the resulting open shots.
"We have other guys and we've always had them," Subdon said. "Cam's had the big scoring nights, but what Cam did is he found them. There were a couple of times we got it to Cam in the middle and he saw four guys (on him) and kicked it out to (Jack) Houtteman, and Houtteman just went, 'Hey, I'm going to set my feet,' because he was wide open because of the attention Cam's bringing."
The teams traded leads again later in the fourth. DeHart hit his second three to make it 42-41 Vikings, but Atchison responded with a putback basket to get Montague back on top.
From there, all of Whitehall's points came at the line. With the score knotted at 43 and 1:58 left, Red Watson calmly buried two free throws, and he hit two more on his team's next possession.
The Vikings, who struggled at the line early in the season, were terrific in clutch time Thursday, not just hitting nine of their last 10 but hitting 19-of-23 in the second half. Watson said that's because of good old-fashioned practice.
"Coach made us shoot a lot of free throws because our free throw percentage was really down," Watson said. "That's made us (better)."
Osborne praised his team's effort, which has been a constant over the past few weeks, but said the Wildcats need to improve their decision-making with the ball. With many of the team's key players still gaining experience - main ballhandlers Raeth and Stine are both in their second seasons of varsity play -
he's optimistic that will come.
"They haven't been in these situations enough to understand and overcome some of the decision-making," Osborne said. "Some of our shot selection down the stretch...we take a 3-on-3 pull-up three. That's not the best shot we can get. When we run our offense a little bit, we're getting good looks. That's decision-making they have to learn with experience and we just don't have that."
The Vikings and Ravenna, meanwhile, are lined up for a four-game sprint to the WMC finish. The teams split their two meetings, so the league will be determined by each team's ability to get through the rest of their schedule unscathed.
"At this point in the season, we control our own destiny, which is where we want to be," Subdon said. "If Ravenna wins out and we win out, guess what? We're co-conference champs. They're very capable of doing that and I believe we are as well. We just have to play one-game seasons. The next game is Hart (Tuesday) and it's a one-day season, and move on from there."
Nichols led Montague with 11 points, and Atchison had six rebounds and four blocked shots.
WHITEHALL (52) Watson 1 6-7 8, Houtteman 2 0-0 6, Bolley 2 0-0 4, DeHart 2 2-2 8, Stratton 2 0-0 5, Thompson 3 9-13 15, Fogus 1 4-7 6. Totals 13 21-29 52.
MONTAGUE (46) O. Raeth 2 4-5 8, Nichols 3 3-3 11, Olson 1 0-1 2, Stine 3 2-5 9, Atchison 3 0-0 6, Blankstrom 2 0-0 6, Brassfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-14 46.
Whitehall.....13 5 16 18 — 52
Montague....10 8 15 13 — 46
Three-point goals — Whitehall 5 (Houtteman 2, DeHart 2, Stratton), Montague 5 (Nichols 2, Stine, Blankstrom 2). Total fouls — Whitehall 12, Montague 21. JV score — Whitehall 63, Montague 27.