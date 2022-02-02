Whitehall created a three-way tie atop the West Michigan Conference Tuesday night, scoring a big 55-41 win at Ravenna.
With the win, the Vikings moved atop the league along with the Bulldogs and North Muskegon, who each hold 6-2 WMC records. The Vikes are 7-4 overall.
Whitehall was terrific offensively in the second half of the game, outscoring Ravenna 19-12 in each of the last two quarters. The Vikings dominated the glass, outrebounding the Bulldogs 38-25 and parlaying that into a 28-14 advantage in free throw attempts. They also held Ravenna to 2-of-22 shooting from three-point land.
Camden Thompson led the way for Whitehall, scoring 15 points and pulling in 13 rebounds. Jack Houtteman added nine points and Nate Bolley scored eight while playing great defense. Kal Koehler had seven rebounds.