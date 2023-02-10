MONTAGUE — Whitehall was already dangerous, but when the Vikings shoot the way they have been from long distance, they are virtually unstoppable.

Montague was the latest team on the business end of an aerial barrage from Whitehall Thursday, as the Vikings shot an incredible 14-of-27 from beyond the arc in an 84-49 rivalry win.

Camden Thompson, the centerpiece of Whitehall's attack, helped account for many of those threes, both directly - he had two of them himself and dished out seven assists - and indirectly, by drawing so much defensive attention that it freed up shooters. Not that it helped; he still put up 26 points and 15 rebounds.

"When they collapse on me, it just feels great to have people to dish to and trust them, and they can trust me to get the rebound and (they can) just keep shooting it," Thompson said. "It's just amazing, really, when you have shooters on your team and they can knock down the shots."

Montague (9-5, 5-3 West Michigan Conference Lakes) did a fair job early on keeping Whitehall within striking distance, and late in the second quarter the 'Cats trailed only 27-22. However, Jack Houtteman and Nate Bolley each drilled a trey in an 8-0 run. Whitehall carried that into the third quarter, hitting seemingly everything, including three more treys by Houtteman.

"Sophomore year I shot really well, but junior year I kind of took a step back in that regard, and I've finally started to get my confidence back," Houtteman said. "Cam and I talked and I just started getting more confident. Cam finds me open all the time and all the guys trust me, and I trust myself to shoot it."

Wildcats' coach David Osborne said his team tends to ride the emotional roller coaster in games more than it should, and when Whitehall caught fire his team couldn't respond.

"In the first half, I think it was a four or six-point game and we had three consecutive turnovers, and I think Whitehall capitalized on all three of them," Osborne said of the run. "The next thing you know they're up kind of big. It's a constant battle to keep them (close). We've got to overcome those mistakes without letting it define who you are."

Owen Petersen carried Montague early, scoring 11 first-half points to keep it close, but Whitehall blanked him in the second half and the Wildcats couldn't find enough offense elsewhere to make up for it.

The Vikings (12-5, 6-1 WMC Lakes) have proven remarkably adept the past few years at delivering high-level performances against Montague. Thompson and Houtteman credited the coaches for their preparation, saying they'd practiced against a 1-2-2 zone press all week and were ready to attack it when the Wildcats ran that defense.

Vikings' coach Christian Subdon deflected that credit back to the players, though, saying the staff is hard on them in practice and they respond.

"(Assistant coach) Matt Shepherd and I are probably the most negative people to them at practice," Subdon said. "You would think that we were 0-20. Nothing we do is right and we're just constantly trying to get them to their potential...It's really nothing we're doing. They're just saying, 'We're going to play tough, we're going to play physical and we're going to run.' Their bodies do it."

Houtteman had 17 points for Whitehall and DJ Jamison also got in double figures with 10. For Montague, Braeden Johnston and Isaiah Atchison each had six rebounds.

WHITEHALL (84) Ready 4 0-0 10, Houtteman 6 0-0 17, Bolley 4 0-0 9, Dean 0 0-1 0, Jamison 4 0-2 10, Whelpley 1 0-0 3, Aylor 3 0-0 6, Thompson 9 6-11 26, Varela 1 0-1 3. Totals 32 6-15 84.

MONTAGUE (49) Osborne 2 0-2 4, Williams 3 2-2 9, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Petersen 5 0-0 11, Olson 3 1-2 7, C. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Raeth 1 6-8 8, Atchison 1 0-1 2, Brassfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-15 49.

Whitehall.....18 19 25 22 — 84

Montague....11 13 11 14 — 49

Three-point goals — Whitehall 14 (Ready 2, Houtteman 5, Bolley, Jamison 2, Whelpley, Thompson 2, Varela), Montague 2 (Williams, Petersen). Total fouls — Whitehall 15, Montague 13. JV score — Whitehall 51, Montague 48.