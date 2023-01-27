WHITEHALL — Whitehall has played enough games against Shelby to know not to allow the Tigers to slow the game down. Thursday night, the Vikings, who already enjoy a quicker pace, turned it up a few extra notches.

Whitehall got out on the run whenever it possibly could, a move that paid off big as the Vikings raced out to a big lead and scored a 92-61 win.

"The big thing about Shelby always is if you let them dictate the pace of the game, the game will turn into a 42-40 game, and they'll win it," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "It doesn't matter who they're playing. We wanted to make sure that when we got the game going, it was going to be our pace and we established that from the beginning of the game."

It helped that Whitehall (10-4) came out scorching hot shooting the ball and made 10-of-20 attempts from long range for the game, half of those makes coming from DJ Jamison, who had 19 points.

The hot shooting started right from tip-off, as Jack Houtteman drilled two early treys. Combined with a 12-point first quarter from Camden Thompson, that start staked Whitehall to a 10-point lead by the end of the frame.

Thompson dunked twice and went for 28 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a typical-for-him performance. He looked back to full health after being kept out for a few games due to a badly bruised thigh.

"The cool thing is we worked really well together with Cam, his mom, (the Thompsons' trainer) Mike Braid stepped in and helped," Subdon said. "Everyone worked together incredibly well, and that's why you see him the way he is right now. If we would've rushed him back, he would have been a shell of himself. Now is when we need him. We're going into a stretch of games where it's go time now."

"It's amazing," Thompson said of returning to action. "It's fun watching our team. But when I get out there, I just love playing with them and it just feels great."

Whitehall never slowed down after that fast start, ripping off a 9-0 run to start the second quarter too. Shelby actually shot nearly 46 percent from the field itself, but Whitehall was so on the mark it never mattered. Thanks to the strong couple of weeks they played without Thompson, the other Vikings have gained confidence, and it's made them even more dangerous.

"t's not to say that we don't need (Cam) because I'll take him every night, but our other guys started stepping up," Subdon said of the last couple of weeks. "The last three games, Jack Houtteman has really stepped up and been a senior leader. He hit four treys tonight. I think he might have missed one or two, so in the last three games, he's missed two threes. DJ Jamison just keeps hitting. That's what we need."

Whitehall has developed a potent inside-outside game. The Vikes know opponents will key on Thompson, but if they pay him too much attention, the sophomore will whip the ball to one of his teammates for open jumpers. When they hit them, Whitehall is borderline unstoppable, as it was Thursday.

"You know they're going to collapse down on Cam," Subdon said. "He's a zone-killer. When they collapse down and we get the kicks (out), our guys are hitting shots, and that's credit to them. Earlier in the season, Jack wasn't shooting them. He wasn't as confident. Now, we've been grinding in practice to shoot that thing, shoot that thing. DJ too."

The lopsided nature of the game allowed Whitehall to empty its bench for most of the fourth quarter, and that helped the Vikings show off another one of their best assets - team chemistry. The team was as fired up to see Tyler Manzo score a basket toward the end of the game as it was for any of Thompson's flying dunks or Jamison's slick three-pointers - during a brief break in the action, the starters on the bench formed an impromptu fist-bump line to congratulate Manzo on his bucket.

"Kyle Stratton was cheering tonight, and he's the best football player in the whole area, and he's the only one (to play) that didn't score tonight," Subdon said. "And he's the first one up cheering. That makes a team. That wins games that aren't like this, the close ones, when you care about your team and the people that you go day in and day out with."

While Stratton did not score, he did post six assists in the win. Bishop Lee paced Shelby with 24 points.

SHELBY (61) Claeys 3 5-6 11, Garcia 0 2-2 2, Hayes 3 3-7 9, Olmstead 1 1-2 4, Dickman 3 5-8 11, Lee 7 10-17 24. Totals 17 26-42 61.

WHITEHALL (92) Ready 2 0-0 4, McDowell 4 0-0 9, Houtteman 6 0-1 14, Bolley 2 0-1 4, Dean 0 1-2 1, Jamison 7 0-0 19, Whelpley 1 0-0 2, Manzo 1 0-0 2, Aylor 2 1-1 5, Thompson 12 4-4 28, Varela 1 0-0 2, Vaughn 1 0-0 2. Totals

Shelby........15 9 19 18 — 61

Whitehall....25 21 25 21 — 92

Three-point goals — Shelby 1 (Olmstead), Whitehall 10 (McDowell, Houtteman 4, Jamison 5). Total fouls — Shelby 15, Whitehall 24. Technical foul — Vaughn. Fouled out — Vaughn.