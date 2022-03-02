WHITEHALL — Whitehall had to scrap to the end to earn its second straight outright West Michigan Conference title Tuesday, fighting off a tough challenge from Shelby by a 43-39 margin.
The WMC has rarely been more competitive than it was this season; last-place Hart even gave the Vikings (14-5, 11-3 WMC) a fight back in January. That, and having the seniors' final home game as the stage, made the title all the sweeter.
"Winning a conference, especially this year, isn't an easy task," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "I'm absolutely proud of my guys. They battled all year. I told them in the locker room, there are teams everyone's talking about right now. 'This team's playing great, this team's playing great.' It takes consistent play all year long, and we did that. We had some tough games throughout the way, but we absolutely battled all year long and I'm just proud of my guys."
It didn't come easy, of course, despite the Vikings holding Shelby to just one second-quarter point as they built a 23-12 lead. The Tigers inched back into it over the course of the third quarter and got as close as a point early in the fourth.
Camden Thompson, naturally, was the biggest force repelling the Tigers, and his three-pointer from a couple steps behind the arc expanded the lead back to four, at 36-32. The Vikings answered Shelby's next basket and never led by less than three after that.
"When he shoots it, I'm pretty happy," Subdon said of his star player. "He's a pretty good player. When he shoots the ball, people don't see him as a three-point shooter, but the dude can shoot it."
Thompson also had a key offensive rebound of a missed free throw later in the game. He had 23 points and 14 rebounds and made 10-of-15 from the field, most of them from very close to the hoop.
"He's got really great hands, and he's also a great finisher around the basket," Subdon said of Thompson. "His second jump is really what people can't prepare for. You might miss the first one, but if he gets his hands on the next rebound, he's going right back up, and it's gonna go in."
Red Watson, the most veteran of Whitehall's seniors, was at the center of a lot of the Viking offense as well despite not scoring as much, dishing out seven assists. He was also instrumental in holding Tiger star Joseph Hayes to only five points through the first three quarters, before Hayes willed his way to 11 more in the fourth.
"Joe's a really good offensive player, so we just have to make sure we don't give him his shots on his hot spot, as we call it," Watson said. "(This win) means a lot, especially for us seniors."
Shelby has consistently been a tough out for the Vikings the past few years, even as Whitehall has posted gaudier records. The Tigers even knocked off Whitehall earlier this season. Subdon credited Shelby for making things so difficult for his team.
"They're really well-coached," Subdon said. "They've got some great players. They always seem to make some tough shots against us, too, tough bounces. They play the right way. That's why they're in every game they play, because they play basketball the right way."
The Vikings earned the #1 seed in their district next week at Spring Lake, an important advantage, but they know they still have a tough road ahead. The host Lakers, Whitehall's likely semifinal opponent, have crushed the Vikes' district dreams several times in recent years, and on the other side of the bracket, Oakridge and Montague loom as tough potential foes. Subdon, though, is confident in his players' mindset.
"The great thing about my guys is, they're happy we won the game, but they know there's room for improvement," Subdon said. "They don't think we played the greatest tonight, which I agree with. We're tired. We've played two overtime games against two really good teams, and we've been fighting for this conference championship. Now we can take a breath for a second...I think we've been trending upwards."
SHELBY (39) Claeys 1 2-4 4, Hayes 6 3-4 16, Garcia 4 0-3 8, Horton 0 1-2 1, Dickman 1 0-2 2, Lee 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 6-15 39.
WHITEHALL (43) Watson 1 1-3 3, Houtteman 1 3-4 3, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Stoudt 1 0-0 3, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 1 0-0 2, Thompson 10 2-2 23, Fogus 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 7-11 43.
Shelby........11 1 12 15 — 39
Whitehall....12 11 7 13 — 43
Three-point goals — Shelby 1 (Hayes), Whitehall 4 (Stoudt, DeHart 2, Thompson). Total fouls — Shelby 12, Whitehall 13.