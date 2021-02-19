MUSKEGON — Whitehall played an impressive game Friday at Oakridge, earning a 64-49 win.
The Vikings (3-1, 3-0 West Michigan Conference) only turned the ball over 11 times in the win, and shot over 40 percent from the field.
"We got contributions from a lot of guys and had our best defensive effort of the season so far," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said.
Andrew Durbin led the way for Whitehall with 15 points, and Addison Bluhm added 13. Dayton Cole and Caleb Koch had nine points each, and Cole grabbed seven rebounds. Red Watson had five steals.