Whitehall lost a hastily-scheduled non-league game at Allendale last Thursday afternoon, 65-35.
The Vikings (2-3), who entered the season one game short of the allowed 20 games scheduled, picked up the matchup with Allendale the previous Monday.
Whitehall struggled to get anything going on offense in the game, shooting 22 percent from the field and managing only 10 first-half points as the Falcons jumped ahead 33-10 by halftime. The Vikings recorded only two assists all night.
Red Watson led Whitehall with 12 points. Brodie Fogus grabbed nine rebounds.