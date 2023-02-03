Whitehall couldn't overcome a huge disadvantage at the free throw line Friday night, losing a hard-fought battle to Covenant Christian 75-71.
The Vikings (11-5) shot spectacularly well from the floor, at 60 percent. However, Covenant was 23-of-28 at the charity stripe and Whitehall was only 6-of-10.
Whitehall led by a point after three quarters before the Warriors took the lead in the final frame.
Camden Thompson had 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Whitehall. Jack Houtteman had 14 points and DJ Jamison had 11.