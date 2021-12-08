Whitehall lost a road contest in its season opener Tuesday night to perennial power Spring Lake, 58-36.
The Vikings led 10-8 after a quarter, but the Laker offense came to life the rest of the game and Whitehall was unable to keep up.
The Lakers held a significant 42-26 edge on the boards and got to the line early and often, with 31 free throw attempts to Whitehall's 14.
Jack Houtteman led Whitehall with nine points, and Red Watson added eight. Brodie Fogus scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots.