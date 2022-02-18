Whitehall dropped a 62-60 overtime thriller to Oakridge Friday night, but luckily for the Vikings, they remained atop the West Michigan Conference.
It may be small comfort for Whitehall, which fell behind big early and had to come back to force overtime, but Mason County Central's win over second-place Ravenna kept the Vikings' one-game WMC lead intact. They're now 9-3 in the conference and 11-5 overall.
The Vikings dominated the offensive glass, grabbing 21 offensive rebounds; Oakridge had 26 total boards. However, Whitehall also did not shoot well, making just over a third of its shots from the field.
Camden Thompson led the Vikings with 25 points and 14 rebounds, and also blocked three shots. Isaac DeHart added 13 points and Red Watson chipped in 12, with seven assists and six steals.