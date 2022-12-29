Whitehall lost the first of two games against the Zeeland schools Wednesday night, dropping a 72-55 decision to Zeeland East.
The Chix' offense was terrific throughout the game, as they shot over 50 percent from both two-point and three-point distance. That, and the Vikings (4-2) making only 2-of-15 from long range, was enough to overcome a 19-8 Whitehall advantage in offensive rebounding.
Camden Thompson and Ca'Mar Ready provided the bulk of the Whitehall offense. Thompson had 21 points, as well as 10 rebounds, and Ready put in 19 points. Ready and Kal Koehler had six boards apiece.