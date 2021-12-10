For the second straight game, Whitehall couldn't keep the momentum going after a strong first quarter, and the Vikings lost their West Michigan Conference opener to Ravenna 66-42.
Whitehall (0-2, 0-1 WMC) was up 17-11 after the opening quarter, but its offense seemed to hit a wall after that. The Vikes managed only 12 points in the next two quarters as Ravenna took command of the game.
The visiting Bulldogs shot well and got to the line often. It didn't help that Whitehall shot 2-of-12 from the free throw line.
Brodie Fogus led the Vikes with a big statistical game of 19 points and 16 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting, making half the team's field goals. Red Watson added seven points.