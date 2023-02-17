LUDINGTON — With Whitehall down 15 points in the second quarter of a game it needed to win to maintain hope of a West Michigan Conference Lakes title, coach Christian Subdon looked at his players and asked a simple question: "Are we done?"

Each player looked back at Subdon and said they were not. And then they proved it.

The Vikings roared back to within three by halftime and kept that momentum going all through the second half, scoring an impressive 88-77 win that tied Whitehall and top-10 ranked Ludington atop the WMC Lakes.

Sophomore Camden Thompson, who added yet another masterpiece to a career filling up with them by going for 36 points and 18 rebounds (shooting 15-of-18 to boot), said regrouping in that timeout was a key moment for the team.

"That timeout right there just brought us to realize that we just have to push back and just show them that we're a lot better from the first time that we played them," Thompson said.

The Vikings (14-5, 8-1 WMC Lakes) showed that quickly, and they did it by unleashing the biggest difference between this year's team and last year's: Consistent shooting. Whitehall was always capable of knocking down shots in 2021-22, but this season the Vikings have been doing it seemingly on command, and they buried several key ones to turn a 35-20 deficit into a manageable 43-40 Ludington lead at the break.

Resilience has been a defining feature of this season for Whitehall, and no one exemplifies it better than Thompson. It was he who went to the free throw line to start the game - amusingly, the teams were called for three combined technical fouls prior to the game for dunking in warmups - and missed all of his attempts. Instead of letting that set a bad tone for the game, Thompson went over to his coach, grinned and said he had just followed through incorrectly.

"Cam refused to lose the game," Subdon said. "That's who he is...He's a really special player."

Always fast-paced, Whitehall turned up the speed even more than usual; a Viking would take off to the basket as soon as the ball went up for Ludington.

"We wanted to really push pace because we knew that if they've got four guys back then we can have three up on our offensive end," Subdon said. "There were quite a few times where they got a layup and we didn't sit there and pout. We just got the ball inbounded and we got a layup or a three on the other end. That's special."

As good as Thompson was, Whitehall couldn't have won the game without a remarkable scoring performance from Kyle Stratton, who poured in 18 points to go with eight assists. Generally the facilitator, Stratton isn't often looked to for points, but he found himself open at big moments and delivered.

"t felt good to help the team where we needed it tonight," Stratton said. "I just kind of stepped in, but I get all my stuff from great passes and pressing the ball down the (court) and in transition. Transition offense was really good tonight and that's what got it done."

The Vikings were incredibly efficient on offense, and their passing was impeccable. Of their 33 field goals, 28 were assisted, and six players posted at least three assists in the win.

The victory sets Whitehall up for a share of the WMC Lakes, but it still has to win three more league games to lock up that share. If the Vikings have proven anything by now, though, it's that they can deliver in a big moment.

"Something like this can propel you into the next best thing, and the next best thing is Oakridge," Subdon said. "We've got Oakridge on Thursday. The job's not done. We gave ourselves a chance to win the conference, but we've got to make sure we finish it."

WHITEHALL (88) Ready 2 2-2 6, Houtteman 2 1-2 6, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Jamison 3 1-2 8, Koehler 2 0-0 6, Stratton 6 4-4 18, Aylor 2 2-2 6, Thompson 14 6-12 36. Totals 30 14-22 88.

LUDINGTON (77) Anthes 1 2-3 4, Holmes 3 0-0 8, Laman 5 1-3 11, Shillinger 8 10-11 27, Gilchrist 1 0-2 2, Jones 1 0-3 2, Ramirez 0 2-4 2, Benz 0 1-2 1, Forfinski 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 8 2-3 18. Totals 28 18-31 77.

Whitehall.....18 22 21 27 — 88

Ludington....26 17 15 19 — 77

Three-point goals — Whitehall 8 (Houtteman, Jamison, Koehler 2, Stratton 2, Thompson 2), Ludington 3 (Holmes 2, Shillinger). Total fouls — Whitehall 18, Ludington 16.Technical fouls — Ludington 2 (pregame), Whitehall 1 (pregame). JV score — Ludington 59, Whitehall 58.