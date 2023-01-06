WHITEHALL — Whitehall and Ludington wasted no time going at one another Friday night in a back-and-forth West Michigan Conference Lakes collision. The Orioles won this round, 63-52, but the Vikings know it will be just the first of two showdowns between the teams.

This one went to Ludington in large part because of its two stars, David Shillinger and Matthew Westhouse. Shillinger hit a couple of big shots early in the game and closed things out at the free throw line, making 5-of-6 attempts. He had a team-best 17 points. Westhouse added 15 points, nine of them in a pivotal third-quarter stretch that put the Orioles ahead for good.

"All credit goes to them," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "They hurt us in the post a little bit down the stretch. The big fella (Westhouse) made some good shots, and then we didn't capitalize on some of ours."

Westhouse presented Whitehall (4-4, 2-1 WMC Lakes) with about the only thing the Vikings don't have - a big guy who's also a large presence in the paint. Westhouse is 6-10 with some bulk, and he used that to great effect, walling off Camden Thompson, Kal Koehler and others from racking up their usual rebounding numbers.

Whitehall led 30-29 at halftime after a go-ahead three by Koehler in the final minute of the second quarter, but in the third Westhouse quickly took control as his Orioles scored the first 10 points. Whitehall fought back to within a point early in the fourth when Thompson assisted a pair of three-point baskets by teammates, but the O's had too much firepower on this night.

"He's worked really hard," Subdon said of Westhouse. "Last year his body didn't look like that. He was always 6-10 but he was kind of wider, and he looks like he's put in a lot of work, so that's pretty cool for him."

Thompson carried Whitehall early, scoring the team's first eight points and 11 in all in the first quarter. He ended up ringing up a game-high 21, not even letting a knee to the thigh stop him, apart from the span of just under two minutes of game time that it took for the Vikings' trainer to look at it and clear him to return to action.

Subdon had already told Thompson he could check back in as soon as he was ready, and the sophomore did just that, beelining past his coach to the scorer's table as soon as he was available. He limped for most of the fourth quarter, but by the end of the game he was dunking again, his third of the night.

"The trainer checked him out and I'm pretty sure he was fighting her off to get in the game as fast as possible," Subdon said. "He's a competitor. He doesn't want to lose anything. He just plays. He's worked really hard to earn himself the right to be able to be in the game. So if he can go, then he's going to go."

Subdon was already eyeing the teams' Feb. 17 rematch in Ludington when the game ended. The Vikings obviously have much work to do to ensure that the contest matters to the WMC Lakes title, but his team intends to do it.

"We've got to take care of our side, and the good thing is we get another chance at them," Subdon said. "It's hard to win there, but it could be done. Last year it was hard to win in North Muskegon and then hard to win in Ravenna in back-to-back games, and we did that too. We can do it. We've just got to take care of our end of the deal and I'm sure they'll take care of theirs."

The loss was Whitehall's third straight, but all against terrific opponents. No one gets extra points for that, but Subdon said the experience will pay dividends in March.

"I'd rather play in this game 100 times than play a game that's a blowout," Subdon said. "They're a quality team, well-coached, and that's why we scheduled the way we did."

LUDINGTON (63) Anthes 1 0-0 3, Holmes 1 0-1 2, Laman 0 3-4 3, Shillinger 4 7-10 17, Gilchrist 4 0-0 8, Jones 3 1-2 9, Ramirez 1 2-3 4, Forfinski 0 2-2 2, Westhouse 6 3-5 15. Totals 20 18-27 63.

WHITEHALL (52) Ready 1 0-0 3, Houtteman 2 0-0 4, Jamison 3 0-0 8, Koehler 2 0-0 5, Stratton 4 0-0 9, Aylor 1 0-0 2, Thompson 7 7-11 21. Totals 20 7-11 52.

Ludington....17 12 18 16 — 63

Whitehall.....15 15 10 12 — 52

Three-point goals — Ludington 5 (Anthes, Shillinger 2, Jones 2), Whitehall 5 (Ready, Jamison 2, Koehler, Stratton). Total fouls — Ludington 14, Whitehall 19. JV score — Ludington 52, Whitehall 43.