Whitehall played well enough offensively Tuesday night at Sparta, but couldn't slow down Spartan star Jax Wilson, who poured in 44 points to lead his team to an 81-68 win, avenging Whitehall's regional semifinal triumph last season.
The Vikings (2-1) trailed by only four going into the final quarter of Tuesday's matchup, but Sparta kept pouring in the points to pull away. A 19-of-21 team performance at the free throw line helped the Spartans' cause, as did shooting 57 percent from the field.
Whitehall had a whopping 20 offensive rebounds in the game, a big factor in hanging in the game as long as it did.
Camden Thompson led the Vikes with 19 points and 12 boards, as well as five steals. Kal Koehler added 15 points and Jack Houtteman chipped in 10.