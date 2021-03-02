SHELBY — Whitehall didn't have it easy Tuesday night at Shelby, but the Vikings were able to make the plays they needed late to hold off a scrappy Tiger team, 52-47.
Most of those plays came on defense, thanks to a tenacious effort in the fourth quarter to pressure Tiger ballhandlers every time. Shelby managed only two points to Whitehall's 12 in the final quarter as the Vikings erased a deficit, and Andrew Durbin provided the game's exclamation point with a late and-one basket in the final minute.
Red Watson, per usual, was a force on defense, but so too was Evan Mikkelson, who drew the assignment of shadowing Shelby's Logan Claeys after the Tiger senior had torched Whitehall for 15 third-quarter points.
"Evan took him on," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "Those guys got the key offensive buckets, but (it was) absolutely huge, being able to take them away from what they were doing."
Shelby held the lead for much of the first three quarters, but the Vikings kept battling back. Even as Claeys was lighting it up in the third, the Vikings got answers from players like Addison Bluhm, who had a three-pointer and a three-point play in the quarter.
Whitehall might have had things in hand a bit sooner had it not made only 4-of-16 at the free throw line. The Vikings haven't been great at the stripe all year, which is mystifying for the caliber of shooters they have.
"When you go 4-of-16 from the foul line, you're going to be in tighter games than you hope," Aardema said. "We have to fix it. I just don't know how to fix it."
Whitehall was functional throughout the opening three frames; there was no particular thing to point to as a reason Shelby was able to push them as it did. However, Aardema noted that the Tigers and coach Rick Zoulek have a knack for doing just that.
"I thought Shelby was really good," Aardema said. "They did what they had to in their zone and took away the paint. They ran their offense extraordinarily well and patiently. Rick does such a good job every single year, and it makes it so tough...I thought they ran their stuff real well and real patiently until they got the shot they wanted. Too often we allowed them to get the shot they wanted."
Dayton Cole led the Vikings with 14 points and Bluhm had 13, with Durbin chipping in 10. Watson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
WHITEHALL (52) Watson 2 3-6 7, Koch 0 0-2 0, Bluhm 5 1-1 13, Cole 7 0-2 14, Larson 0 0-2 0, Mikkelson 3 0-0 6, Lownds 1 0-2 2, Durbin 5 0-1 10. Totals 23 4-16 52.
SHELBY (47) C. Claeys 1 0-0 2, Fraass 2 0-0 4, Hayes 4 0-2 8, Oberlin 1 0-0 2, Garcia 2 3-3 8, Rabe 1 2-3 4, L. Claeys 7 0-1 17, Lee 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-10 47.
Whitehall....10 17 13 12 — 52
Shelby........13 13 19 2 — 47
Three-point goals — Whitehall 2 (Bluhm 2), Shelby 4 (Garcia, L. Claeys 3). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, Shelby 12. JV score — Whitehall 66, Shelby 26.