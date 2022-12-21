WHITEHALL — Whitehall hadn't had a chance to clear its bench in a game yet this season because each game had been close. Faced with a chance to allow the reserves to get in on the fun Tuesday night, the Vikings didn't turn it away.

Against a Manistee team missing several players and even coaches due to sickness, Whitehall ripped off a dominant first quarter to bury the opponent early and cruised to a 72-24 win.

Whitehall (4-1, 2-0 West Michigan Conference Lakes) led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 39-0 before the Chippewas finally got on the board a few minutes into the second. By then the teams were playing out the string.

Even in a blowout win, though, the Vikings showed their perfectionism. When senior Nate Bolley was unable to come up with a rocket pass from a teammate and it bounced out of bounds, he slapped his hands together in frustration.

"It's always easy to come into a tough game that you know is going to be a dogfight and play hard right away," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "They knew what they were up against, but they just came in and they said, 'We're gonna take care of business.'

"We always talk about respecting the game, respecting our opponent. So if (Bolley's turnover) were to happen in a game that was a one-point game, he's (going to be) upset. So he's upset if it's a 20-point game too. So that's credit to him."

Whitehall got all of its roster on the court and most of them in the scorebook. Even early on the ball was flying around. Camden Thompson piled up 14 points in the first quarter on his way to 25 for the game, but eight other players scored and the Whitehall bench played the entire fourth quarter.

Thompson also grabbed a staggering 22 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive glass, despite playing only three quarters, and passed out five assists too. He outrebounded the entire Chippewa roster by seven. Kal Koehler had 13 points and Ca'Mar Ready had 11, with nine boards.

The focus level was not only impressive given the state of the opponent but also the state of the upcoming schedule. The Vikings have two challenging games next week against the Zeeland teams and will face possibly their top contender for the WMC Lakes crown, Ludington, in the first game out of winter break. Nevertheless, the team never wavered.

"We've got eight days to get ready," Subdon said of the Zeeland games, set for Dec. 28 and 29. "Now we've got the big game in the conference (after that). They want us and we want to play them. We've got to continue to get better defensively and I know that we'll have our guys ready to play tough."

MANISTEE (24) Huber 0 2-2 2, Sharp 0 0-2 0, Hornkohl 2 0-0 4, Edmondson 3 5-6 11, Halcome 0 2-2 2, Caviness 0 2-2 2, Prince 1 1-4 3. Totals 6 12-18 24.

WHITEHALL (72) Ready 5 0-0 11, Houtteman 2 0-0 7, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 0-0 3, Muller 0 1-2 1, Jamison 3 0-0 8, Koehler 6 0-0 13, Stratton 1 0-0 2, Thompson 12 1-5 25. Totals 32 2-7 72.

Manistee..... 0 7 10 7 — 24

Whitehall....29 25 17 1 — 72

Three-point goals — Whitehall 6 (Ready, Houtteman, Dean, Jamison 2, Koehler). Total fouls — Manistee 8, Whitehall 15.