Whitehall enjoyed a strong game on both ends of the court Thursday night to beat Oakridge 68-46 in West Michigan Conference Lakes play.
The Vikings (6-4, 3-1 WMC Lakes) held Oakridge to 32 percent shooting, including 3-of-17 from three-point range. They also scored 17 points or more in each of the first three quarters.
DJ Jamison had a career night for the Vikes, scoring 19 points to lead the team. Camden Thompson had another double-double, with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Jack Houtteman also had 10 points and added five steals.