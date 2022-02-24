Whitehall rallied from an early 12-point deficit Wednesday night to upend Ludington in overtime, 57-54.
The Vikings (12-5) were able to rally with some strong defense, forcing 22 turnovers. They also attacked the basket and got to the line 27 times to Ludington's 10.
Isaac DeHart led the way for Whitehall with 13 points, including three three-pointers. Brodie Fogus added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Camden Thompson had 10 points, eight boards and five steals. Red Watson also had five steals.
LUDINGTON (54) Shillinger 5 6-6 18, Laman 1 0-1 3, A. Gilchrist 3 1-1 8, Eaton 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 3 2-2 9, Westhouse 4 0-0 8, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-10 54.
WHITEHALL (57) Watson 3 3-6 9, Houtteman 2 2-2 7, Bolley 3 1-3 7, DeHart 4 2-3 13, Thompson 3 4-5 10, Fogus 4 3-7 11. Totals 19 15-27 57.
Ludington....15 14 7 12 6 — 54
Whitehall......11 11 16 10 9 — 57
Three-point goals — Ludington 5 (Shillinger 2, Laman, A. Gilchrist, LaCombe), Whitehall 4 (Houtteman, DeHart 3). Total fouls — Ludington 25, Whitehall 17. Fouled out — LaCombe.