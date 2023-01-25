Sophomore Camden Thompson made his return to the court Tuesday night, and Whitehall dominated Western Michigan Christian for a 76-30 win.
The Vikings (9-4) took complete control of the game with a 23-4 second-quarter outburst and shot 53 percent from the field, knocking down 7-of-12 three-pointers. They also outrebounded the Warriors 38-15.
Thompson had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Whitehall in both categories. DJ Jamison had 12 points and Jack Houtteman chipped in 11, with five assists. Eleven Vikings scored in all.