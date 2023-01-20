Whitehall broke its game against Orchard View wide open in the fourth quarter Friday night, scoring 26 points to put away a 71-46 win.
The Vikings (8-4, 5-1 West Michigan Conference Lakes) led by 10 going into the fourth, but quickly buried any hope of a Cardinal comeback with their offensive outburst.
Whitehall got to the line 41 times in the game to 23 for OV and outrebounded the Cards 41-23.
Camden Thompson again missed the game with an illness, but five Vikings reached double figures in scoring, led by Trannon Aylor with 17 points, as well as 13 rebounds. Ca'Mar Ready also had a double-double, with 11 points and 10 boards. Jack Houtteman had 13 points, DJ Jamison had 11 and Kyle Stratton chipped in 10.