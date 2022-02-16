Whitehall grabbed sole possession of the West Michigan Conference lead Tuesday night with a 65-35 win over Hart.
The Vikings (11-4, 9-2 WMC) broke a tie with Ravenna, which lost at Oakridge the same night, by earning the victory.
Whitehall's offense was efficient throughout the game, especially early, taking a 19-2 lead after a quarter. For the game, the Vikes shot 52 percent from the field and recorded 16 assists.
Camden Thompson led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kal Koehler added 10 points and six boards. Red Watson passed out five assists.