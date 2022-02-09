Whitehall brought its shooting touch north to Manistee Tuesday night, excelling on offense in a 76-49 rout of the Chippewas.
The Vikings (9-4) hit over half their shots both overall and from three-point range, enabling them to get off to a hot start to both halves. Whitehall outscored Manistee 25-5 in the first quarter and 24-7 in the third to put the game away.
Camden Thompson led Whitehall with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Kyle Stratton and Red Watson each added 12 points. Thompson also passed out five assists, and Jack McDowell had six assists.