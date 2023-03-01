Whitehall fought off a game effort from Fremont Tuesday night to pick up a 68-50 win, remaining in position to earn a share of the West Michigan Conference Lakes title.
The Vikings (16-5, 10-1 WMC Lakes) took a 40-25 lead into halftime, but the host Packers didn't go away quietly, getting the deficit back to 10 before Whitehall pulled away in the final quarter.
Whitehall was solid defensively, holding Fremont without a three-point basket and outrebounding the Packers 45-32.
Camden Thompson had another monster night statistically, going for 23 points and 23 rebounds in the win and tossing in four assists and four steals for good measure. Jack Houtteman added 20 points and Kal Koehler chipped in 15, with eight boards.