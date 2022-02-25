Whitehall fought off a tough effort from Mason County Central Friday night to stay atop the West Michigan Conference with a 61-53 win.
The Vikings improved to 13-5 and 10-3 in the WMC with the win. They maintain a one-game lead with one game, against Shelby, to go.
Camden Thompson led the way with another huge game, scoring 23 points and pulling in 17 rebounds. Brodie Fogus had six points and 12 boards.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (53) Chye 6 1-1 13, Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Draper 1 0-0 3, Perrone 8 1-2 18, VanderHaag 2 3-4 8, Myer 2 3-7 7. Totals 21 8-14 53.
WHITEHALL (61) Watson 2 2-4 6, Bolley 3 0-0 6, McDowell 1 0-0 3, Stoudt 1 0-0 2, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 2 0-0 5, Stratton 0 4-4 4, Thompson 7 9-11 23, Fogus 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 15-19 61.
Mason Co.... 9 13 16 15 — 53
Whitehall.....14 15 15 17 — 61
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 3 (Draper, Perrone, VanderHaag). Whitehall 4 (McDowell, DeHart 2, Koehler). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 12, Whitehall 10.