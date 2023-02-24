WHITEHALL — Whitehall didn't even wait until tip-off of Thursday's 89-52 win over Oakridge to signal that there would be no need for concern about a hangover from the previous Friday's huge win at Ludington.

The Vikings (15-5, 9-1 West Michigan Conference Lakes) emerged from the locker room in formation, and the entire roster followed sophomore star Camden Thompson as he flew to the rim for a jam. The warmup routine has been going on since around the first of the year, when the team told coach Christian Subdon the existing warmup wasn't getting them ready to play. The team needed a shakeup after a 4-4 start.

"The warmup was really dry," Subdon said. "They didn't feel like they were ready to go into the game. So I said, 'Alright, take care of it.' And they came up with this, and it's been working ever since. Every time I come in the locker room, I'm like, 'Can you guys get real for a minute?' They're just loose, but that's how they play."

It doesn't stop Whitehall from doing what needs to be done, though, and the Vikings proved it again Thursday, crashing the glass with seeming effortless ease to ensure they'd keep pace with Ludington atop the league. The tone was set very early, when a Jack Houtteman three-pointer on a fourth-chance shot broke a 2-2 tie and put the Vikings ahead for good. Whitehall grabbed offensive rebounds on 20 of its 39 missed field goals, nearly matching Oakridge's 21 team boards.

Many of those offensive rebounds came in the third quarter, in which Whitehall poured in second-chance buckets in a 29-point quarter, nearly doubling an 18-point halftime lead.

"I think we pride ourselves on just crashing the boards," junior forward Trannon Aylor said. "Besides the shooter, usually all of us are crashing the boards trying to get a rebound, kick it out and get another shot."

Thompson, of course, leads that effort, and grabbed 21 more rebounds Thursday to go with his game-high 20 points. He also blocked five shots and had five assists. Subdon was impressed, though, with the rest of his team's efforts on the glass too and said it was a point of emphasis this week.

"We've been on the kids a lot in practice about - because Cam eats up a lot of the rebounds and everybody knows it - 'What if he doesn't? What if he gets in foul trouble? Then who?'" Subdon said. "Tonight it was answered. We've got Trannon and Ca'Mar (Ready) and Nate (Bolley) and others that decided, 'I can get a rebound because I can do my job.'"

It's an unselfish attitude that extends throughout the game. The Vikes had 21 assists, but it felt like more. Many defensive rebounds were followed by quick outlet passes to a guard, and whenever a player found himself in traffic he would soon whip it to a teammate.

"We're about each other right now," Subdon said. "That's why we're successful. We spent the whole day together on Tuesday here not doing basketball-related stuff, and it's showing on the court because they love one another. They care. Of course they want to score...But they don't care as long as we win the game."

Whitehall will find out its district draw Sunday, but is a sure bet to be the #1 seed on the strength of its 10 wins in the last 11 games, and the Vikings have beaten all the teams in their district. Don't expect any complacency from them, though.

"We should get a pretty good draw, but we can be beaten by any one of those teams in the district, on any night," Subdon said. "We've got to continue to get better. There's plenty that we can work on, even from tonight, and the kids know it. They're buying into it...So if they keep doing that, I like our chances."

OAKRIDGE (52) Stephenson 3 0-0 6, Jennings 1 0-0 3, Cribbins 0 2-2 2, Danicek 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 1-2 10, Jozsa 2 0-0 4, Ruel 1 2-4 5, Primmer 5 0-0 14, Maitland 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-8 52.

WHITEHALL (89) Ready 6 0-2 14, McDowell 2 2-2 7, Houtteman 4 0-0 9, Bolley 2 0-2 4, Dean 3 0-0 6, Jamison 2 0-0 5, Koehler 3 0-0 6, Stratton 2 0-0 5, Aylor 5 0-0 13, Thompson 6 8-9 20. Totals 35 10-15 89.

Oakridge.... 9 10 15 18 — 52

Whitehall....20 17 29 23 — 89

Three-point goals — Oakridge 7 (Jennings, Miller, Ruel, Primmer 4), Whitehall 9 (Ready 2, McDowell, Houtteman, Jamison, Stratton, Aylor 3). Total fouls — Oakridge 12, Whitehall 12. JV score — Oakridge 56, Whitehall 49.