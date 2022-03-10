SPRING LAKE — After years of being tormented by Spring Lake in the district tournament, Whitehall should've known it wouldn't be that easy.
Even up 17 points with four minutes to go, the Vikings still had to fight to the final whistle to hold on for a 62-57 win over the Lakers, advancing to the district finals.
The win ended a five-game Whitehall losing streak against Spring Lake in district games over the past decade. Two of those five were in the finals.
It looked for all the world like the Vikings had the game locked up when they opened the final quarter on an 11-0 scoring run, capped by a three-pointer by Isaac DeHart that made it 50-33.
However, the Lakers stormed back, scoring 24 points in the next four minutes. Spring Lake got as close as two points, at 59-57, when Lakers' coach Bill Core called a timeout after his team scored with 13.3 seconds to play. At that point, things seemed to be spiraling out of control, and the timeout allowed the Vikings to reset themselves - not that junior Jack Houtteman noticed.
"I'm not gonna lie, I don't remember that too much," Houtteman said.
"I get why he called it, but it wasn't bad to have one, and we got the ball in," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon added. "We've got to be better at the end too."
The Vikings (16-5) did manage to get the ball in. Kyle Stratton split two free throws, but Spring Lake turned the ball over while trying to hurry downcourt for a game-tying three-pointer, and Jack McDowell put the game away with two more free throws.
"Give Spring Lake credit," Subdon said. "They could have folded. They're a senior-laden group, so they just fought back. We took our foot off the pedal a little bit and they made us pay. I'm just glad we made a couple down the stretch to win the game."
Whitehall dominated the first quarter, taking a 17-8 lead, and led every second from then on. However, it wasn't without obstacles; the Vikes dealt with foul trouble, as Camden Thompson and Red Watson each got whistled for two fouls in the first quarter, then both got their third in the second and their fourth in the third.
Luckily, other Vikings stepped up, most notably DeHart and Houtteman, who each drilled some key three-pointers and combined for 27 points.
"Jack is a capable scorer, and once he believes that, I'm begging the kid to shoot," Subdon said. "He's a great player. He's just one of our guys, and tonight he stepped up big. So did Isaac DeHart. Nate (Bolley) didn't have a ton of points, but he made it hard again. Brodie Fogus, I don't know how many points he had, but oh my gosh, the dude just went after rebound after rebound after rebound."
Thompson and Watson didn't exactly disappear, either. Thompson had 11 points and 14 rebounds (Fogus grabbed 11 boards), and Watson passed out five assists and played his usual tenacious defense. His best assist was a flip to Houtteman for a three-pointer that Watson signaled was good as soon as Houtteman let it fly, a shot that was part of that 11-0 fourth-quarter run.
The performance closed the book on the Vikings' opening-game loss to Spring Lake, a game played without a then-injured Thompson. It showed how far the Vikes have come.
"I'm just proud of how they fight," Subdon said. "We've done that since Christmas break. I feel like we've changed it around and just decided we're going to fight. They didn't give in. They could have. They came back and we hit a couple big treys, some big free throws, big layups, I'm just super proud of them."
Whitehall will face rival Montague in the finals, something that hasn't happened in over four decades. The Vikings swept the regular-season series, but emotions will be high and anything can happen in March, as Spring Lake proved with its late charge.
"I'm excited," Houtteman said. "I know there's a lot of hate between the schools, but I think it'd be awesome to win a district championship against them. I love all those guys and it'll be fun to play them."
WHITEHALL (62) Watson 2 0-0 4, Houtteman 5 1-3 14, Bolley 4 2-2 10, McDowell 0 2-5 2, DeHart 5 0-0 13, Stratton 1 1-2 4, Thompson 4 3-4 11, Fogus 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 11-20 62.
SPRING LAKE (57) Core 2 2-2 6, George 8 3-7 21, Saunders 7 6-8 21, Schlepp 2 0-2 4, McDermott 0 0-1 0, Morrison 1 3-5 5. Totals 20 14-25 57.
Whitehall........17 8 14 23 — 62
Spring Lake.... 8 13 12 24 — 57
Three-point goals — Whitehall 7 (Houtteman 3, DeHart 3, Stratton), Spring Lake 3 (George 2, Saunders). Total fouls — Whitehall 24, Spring Lake 16. Fouled out — Watson, Bolley.