Whitehall knocked off Fremont on the road Tuesday night for its first win of the season, 63-48.
The Vikings (1-2) got off to a sizzling offensive start, taking a 39-22 halftime lead, and after a brief surge by the Packers, finished strong to secure the win.
Nate Bolley led an efficient team-wide effort on offense, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Brodie Fogus contributed a double-double, with 12 points and 15 boards, and Red Watson had 11 points.
As a team, Whitehall shot 41 percent from the field. The Vikes also committed only 12 turnovers.