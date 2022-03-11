SPRING LAKE — It took both teams a few minutes to get settled in Friday night’s district championship game, but when Whitehall coach Christian Subdon loosened the reins, the Vikings took off, and they rolled to a 57-39 win.
The victory gave Whitehall its first district title since 2007, Subdon’s freshman season. The Vikings (17-5) will play Sparta in Monday’s regional semifinal at Forest Hills Eastern.
Over four minutes into the game, the score was 2-2, each team seemed to be waiting out the other, and assistant coach CJ Van Wieren inspired Subdon to stop calling plays and turn his boys loose.
“I was calling a bunch of sets, and we’re not good at that,” Subdon said. “We’re good at getting up and going. VanWieren goes, ‘We’ve gotta push more,’ and I say, ‘I’ve got to stop calling stuff.’ So I stop calling stuff, and all of a sudden Red (Watson) starts taking over the game...Cam (Thompson)’s throwing full-court passes, that’s when we succeed. That was on me, and I told them that in the locker room (at halftime).”
After that uneven first quarter, Montague (16-7) tied the score up at nine early in the second on a three-pointer, but the Vikings quickly answered with one of their own, setting off a 13-0 scoring run. What really set off the Viking offense, Thompson said, was their defense.
“We were just mainly focused on playing defense to give our offense a push,” Thompson said. “It just clicked on the other side. We just kept going and going.”
Whitehall led by double digits the rest of the game, attacking the basket relentlessly. Watson drilled a trey right before halftime to send the Vikes to the locker room up 31-14.
Things didn’t change much from there. Montague played Whitehall evenly the rest of the game, but the damage was done.
“I thought Whitehall shot the ball well,” Montague coach David Osborne said “We didn’t shoot particularly well, and they played good defense, so we didn’t get a lot of second-chance points. When we did get to the basket, we didn’t seem to finish...I’m proud that they never gave up. They played from horn to horn. I’ll take that all day.”
For Whitehall, the team-wide chemistry has been evident all season, the most notable example of which is the freshman Thompson’s emergence as a go-to scorer — he had a game-high 15 points Friday, as well as 16 rebounds — seemingly without an ounce of discord within the team. Subdon said his players embracing his roles is the thing he’s most proud of.
“We’ve got a kid like Nate Bolley, who is bar none one of the best football players in Muskegon County, and he goes, ‘Yeah, if I score, I’m good, but I’m going to lock somebody up,’” Subdon said. “You’ve got Red Watson, a three-year (varsity) guy. He could score on a lot of teams. He’s just saying, ‘I’m gonna get us in the offense.’ Isaac DeHart, Kyle Stratton’s a stud, we’ve just got guys. Brodie Fogus, you talk about a kid that takes a backseat to somebody, but without him we don’t win tonight. I’m just so proud of them.”
Watson scored 11 points and had five assists, and Fogus grabbed eight boards and blocked five shots.
Montague’s Isaiah Atchison had 13 rebounds, and Owen Raeth and Colton Blankstrom each scored nine points.
The fact that the district win came over the Vikes’ archrival was a nifty side plot, but given the 15-year drought Whitehall had since its last one, Subdon wasn’t about to be picky about the opponent.
“I’m just so thankful we don’t have to look at that in the gym any longer,” Subdon said of the school’s championship banner and the empty slot next to 2007. “I don’t care who it would’ve been tonight. To win the district finals is a big deal. A program goal is to beat Montague, but a bigger program goal is to win the district.
“They bought in, they did what they were supposed to do and I love them.”
MONTAGUE (39) O. Raeth 4 0-1 9, Johnston 3 0-0 7, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Nichols 1 0-2 3, Stine 1 2-2 4, Atchison 1 0-2 2, Blankstrom 3 1-2 9. Totals 14 3-9 39.
WHITEHALL (57) Watson 4 2-2 11, Houtteman 1 0-0 3, Bolley 2 0-1 4, McDowell 0 1-2 1, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 1 1-2 3, Stratton 1 6-6 9, Thompson 7 1-1 15, Fogus 2 1-2 5. Totalas 20 12-16 57.
Montague....6 8 14 11 — 39
Whitehall.....9 22 15 11 — 57
Three-point goals — Montague 6 (O. Raeth, Johnston, Petersen, Nichols, Blankstrom 2), Whitehall 5 (Watson, Houtteman, DeHart 2, Stratton). Total fouls — Montague 16, Whitehall 8. Fouled out — O. Raeth, Nichols.