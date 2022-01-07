HART — Whitehall likes to play a fast pace, but Friday's 80-70 "track meet" victory over Hart, as coach Christian Subdon put it, might have stretched the boundaries of even the Vikings' liking.
Still, they came out with the win, as the players responded to a second-quarter challenge from their coach after falling behind by 13 points.
"We were down 13 and hit a three to cut it to 10," Subdon said. "I called timeout and I challenged them. That's the great thing about this team. You challenge guys and they don't go, oh, poor me. They said, we're gonna fight. That's what I said. Are we gonna fight or are we gonna fold? Either way, we're going to do it hard. That's what they did. They started playing harder and they started playing smarter.
"I've never been part of a game, at Whitehall or when I was here (as Hart JV coach), that's been like this. Holy cow."
What made the game's high-level offensive play all the more impressive is that neither team had practiced since Tuesday (and Whitehall, which had a game Tuesday, in even longer) due to the weather in the area that canceled school Thursday and Friday in both districts.
The Vikings took a while to take the lead, as Hart continued to get key baskets, but in the third quarter, buoyed by a couple of big three-pointers from Isaac DeHart, they made their run. A Kyle Stratton basket finally did put the Vikings on top.
Jack Houtteman's off-balance jumper in the final seconds of the third quarter helped extend the Vikings' lead to 54-49, and freshman Camden Thompson brought the Whitehall bench to its feet early in the fourth by flying in for a putback basket, making it 60-51.
Thompson, playing just his second varsity game, had an outstanding night, with a game-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Most tellingly, he responded on consecutive offensive possessions when the Vikes ran a play specifically for him, converting both into three-point plays.
"We just ran an iso, really," Thompson said. "I was just testing the guy to see what I could do and drive by him. He jumped, I'd go into him and get an and-one. That's all it was."
Subdon downplayed Thompson's varsity inexperience, pointing out he's played a ton of basketball outside the Whitehall lineup. Thompson has worked hard to get back on the court after a preseason injury knocked him out of the pre-Christmas games.
Whitehall had to keep up the pressure even when Thompson had his three-point plays, though, because each of them were answered by Diego Escamilla three-pointers to keep the Pirates within four. Luckily for the Vikings, their free-throw shooting, which has been a struggle area all season, was on point when it mattered most, as the team made 13-of-14 attempts in the fourth quarter, led by Kyle Stratton and Jack Houtteman each going 4-of-4.
"We were 67 percent, which, goodness gracious, I'll take because that's 20 percent higher than we've been," Subdon said. "We're going to de-emphasize it a little bit. That's on me. I'm talking about it all the time, that's why we're missing. It's not because they can't do it. Our kids can do it."
Hart, whose coach Adam Jerry said wanted to play fast just like Whitehall, started out quickly, knocking down everything in sight to build that early 33-20 edge. The Pirates' star, Parker Hovey, equaled Thompson's 27 points, including 16 in the second half (Thompson had 18 in that span).
"Parker Hovey, I wouldn't say he's as advertised because he's better (than advertised)," Subdon said. "He's a great athlete. We have some of our own on our team as well."
The win improved the Vikings to 4-3 and 3-1 in what's shaping up to be a wildly competitive West Michigan Conference.
"Shelby's here watching us, and I think they're sitting top of our league, undefeated, and a lot of others have one loss," Subdon said. "One loss probably isn't going to do it. It's probably going to take a couple. Hart could just as easily have beaten us tonight, too. We made a couple big shots and big plays down the stretch and the ball fell in tonight."
WHITEHALL (80) Watson 1 0-5 2, Houtteman 4 6-6 15, Bolley 1 3-7 6, DeHart 6 0-0 16, Stratton 2 4-4 8, Thompson 10 7-8 27, Fogus 2 3-5 7. Totals 36 23-35 80.
HART (70) Escamilla 7 1-2 22, Dean 2 4-8 9, Porter 1 0-0 2, Bitely 1 1-2 4, Hovey 10 6-7 27, VanderWilk 2 0-1 4, Kor. Charron 1 0-0 2, Kod. Charron 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 12-21 70.
Whitehall....15 20 19 26 — 80
Hart............17 24 8 21 — 70
Three-point goals — Whitehall 6 (Houtteman, Bolley, DeHart 4), Hart 10 (Escamilla 7, Dean, Bitely, Hovey). Total fouls — Whitehall 21, Hart 23. Fouled out — Fogus, Porter, Bitely. Technical foul — Bolley. JV score — Whitehall 62, Hart 48.