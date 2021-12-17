WHITEHALL — The North Muskegon/Whitehall series has proven to be a good bet to produce at least one wild game every season, and Thursday's battle between the West Michigan Conference rivals was up there among the wackiest.
The Vikings rallied from down 17 points to eke out a 55-51 win in a game neither head coach saw finish because both had been ejected after an argument near the scorers' table.
The dustup apparently stemmed from a misunderstanding after Whitehall (2-2, 1-1 WMC) was assessed a technical for having six players on the court. Coaches Christian Subdon and Chuck Rypstra ended up in an exchange that drew double technicals. Rypstra was then ejected; Subdon was ejected because it was his second technical after incurring one earlier in the game.
"I'll leave what was said back and forth because Chuck's a great guy," Subdon said. "We talked about it in the hallway after we both left. We're both intense people and the game was intense. It just kind of heightened from there, and it was a disagreement. Chuck's a friend and I respect him fully. He was a coach when I played and he's a great coach. It was a small disagreement and it unfortunately ended in both ejections."
The emotions that led to that no doubt stemmed from the excitement of the game. The Norsemen came out like a house on fire, hitting five three-pointers, three by Troy McManus, in the first quarter. The Vikings canned four treys themselves but still trailed 21-14 after eight minutes. North Muskegon continued to excel on offense and led 36-19 at one point in the second quarter.
Whitehall switched Red Watson onto McManus and went to a man-to-man defense during the second, and it produced results in the third. After a couple of early baskets by the Norsemen, Whitehall blanked them for over 10 minutes of play, spanning into the fourth quarter, and scored 21 points itself in that time. The crowd noise in the gym was as loud as it's been in years.
"They just said, 'I'm gonna fight like crazy', and that's all we did," Subdon said. "We said we're going to deny McManus, because man, that kid can shoot the ball...Holy cow, did we come out in the second half and say we're not going away lightly. We didn't ride the wave (in early losses) against Spring Lake or against Ravenna, but tonight we rode the wave."
That wave crested late in the third and into the fourth. A three-point play by Watson, a driving layup at the third-quarter buzzer by Jack McDowell, and a trey by Isaac Dehart in rapid succession tied the game at 40, and Brodie Fogus recorded a basket, steal and assist on consecutive plays shortly thereafter to put his team ahead. The Norsemen didn't manage another field goal until 1:33 remained.
Whitehall didn't quite slam the door at the free throw line, missing a couple key ones, but Kyle Stratton hit the biggest two in the final seconds to make it a four-point game and seal the win.
The Vikes clearly did not lean on any one player on offense, as nearly everyone on the court had a huge moment in the win. Fogus had 10 second-half points (12 total) after Jack Houtteman had 10 first-half points, and Dehart scored 11, all in the second half.
"That tells me we had a bunch of guys who were going to say, 'I'm going to hit the big shot here,' or 'Now it's my turn,'" Subdon said. "That's what we talked about in the locker room. Red barely scored in the second half, but what he did to change the game, that's Red Watson."
Nate Bolley, who had seven points and was another key part of the defensive surge in the third, said the team-wide offensive confidence stems from the 10,000 shots each player took between football and basketball season.
"Every Sunday we got together and would shoot about 700 shots," Bolley said. "I couldn't shoot the ball to save my life before I did it and now I have confidence that I'll shoot a three. That's just how our team is...If you give our team confidence there's no telling what we'll do."
Whitehall will next take the court for a big rivalry battle against Montague, a game Subdon will miss by MHSAA rule, but in what's already shaping up as a weird, wild WMC, anything can happen, and anything should be expected.
"We have to keep our composure and stay disciplined and do our jobs," Bolley said. "That's really it. If we do that, there's no telling what this season can bring."
NORTH MUSKEGON (51) Rypstra 3 0-3 8, McManus 6 3-4 18, Meyers 2 0-0 5, J. Young 2 2-3 8, Gallo 4 0-3 8, Bogue 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 7-17 51.
WHITEHALL (55) Watson 1 3-10 5, Houtteman 4 0-0 10, Bolley 2 2-6 7, McDowell 1 0-0 2, Dehart 4 0-1 11, Stratton 1 5-8 8, Fogus 3 6-9 12. Totals 16 16-34 55.
N Muskegon....21 15 4 11 — 51
Whitehall.........14 8 15 18 — 55
Three-point goals — North Muskegon 8 (Rypstra 2, McManus 3, Meyers, J. Young 2), Whitehall 7 (Houtteman 2, Bolley, Dehart 3, Stratton). Total fouls — North Muskegon 21, Whitehall 17. Fouled out — North Muskegon: C. Young. Technical fouls — North Muskegon bench, Watson, Whitehall bench, Whitehall coach 2. Ejections — North Muskegon