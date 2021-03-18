RAVENNA — The condensed schedule prevented Whitehall from playing a full 14-game West Michigan Conference slate this year, but the Vikings did play 11, and Wednesday night, they finished winning them all.
Whitehall pulled away in the fourth quarter to fight off a pesky Ravenna team, 60-52, completing an 11-0 WMC season. The conference mark gives Whitehall a perfect league campaign for the second time in five seasons, after they went 14-0 in conference in 2016-17. The Vikings are 12-3 overall.
"I am really proud of our team for getting through our conference undefeated," Aardema said. "It was a great game by Ravenna. They shot really well."
Whitehall shot even better, knocking down 56 percent of its attempts from the floor. Ravenna took an early 19-10 lead after a quarter, but the Vikings were up by halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 17-10 in the fourth to preserve the win.
Dayton Cole led the Vikings with 17 points, and Evan Mikkelson added 16, with seven rebounds. Red Watson had 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win.