Whitehall squeaked by Fruitport and Reeths-Puffer Saturday morning to win the GMAA boys cross-country championship in an exciting race.
The Viking boys beat Fruitport by just a point, 63-64, and the Rockets were a close third with 67 points. Montague finished eighth. In the girls' race, Whitehall finished second to Mona Shores, while R-P was fifth and the Wildcats took seventh.
The drama was in the boys' race, where the Rockets had the top two individual finishers, but Whitehall's superior depth won out in the end.
Klay Grant won his third consecutive title in the boys' race for Reeths-Puffer, turning in an impressive time of 15:54.6, 49 seconds ahead of teammate Jaxon Allen, who was second, setting a personal best for his second straight race (16:43.4). Three Vikings were among the next five finishers, led by Carter McIlroy in third, who ran his personal best time (16:56.2), and followed by Andre Richmond in fifth (17:05.0) and Riley Buys in seventh (17:17.1).
Avery Jura placed 22nd for the Vikings (18:18.4) and Stewart Waters was 26th (18:35.2) to round out the scoring; both runners set new personal best times.
For R-P, Tate Bradley placed 15th (17:59.6), Kye Grant was 19th (18:08.3) and Jamie Neel placed 32nd (18:58.5).
Cale Coppess led the Montague boys, coming in 11th place (17:43.95). Clay Johnson placed 36th (19:07.5) and Kevin Roll was 38th (19:11.9). Ben Mischler (85th, 24:09.98) and Isaac Falk (87th, 24:18.9) each set personal bests to round out the scoring.
In the girls' race, Whitehall had four of the top 20 finishers, including the White Lake area's top runner, Hayli Fagan, who placed fourth with a season best time (20:41.4). Ariana Treat finished 11th (21:24.98), Adalyn Britton was 14th (a personal best 21:30.95) and Corina Mitteer was 17th (21:51.3). Allison Tate was the Vikings' fifth scorer, coming in 23rd place (22:33.5).
Grace Lockhart led the Rocket girls, placing 10th with a season best time(21:12.4). Kennedy Hynde earned 31st place (22:46.8) and Rebekah Sweany was 32nd, setting a new season best (22:48.7). Adrienne Fluette placed 38th (23:15.3) and Makena Plummer closed the scoring in 48th (24:04.1), both with personal best times.
For Montague, Isabelle Auch led the way in seventh place (20:54.99). Elizabeth Woller ran a season-best time to come in 40th (23:20.9). Each of the Wildcats' last three scorers set new personal bests. Claire Genter finished 58th (25:01.5), Sam Beishuizen was 62nd (25:38.7) and Lily Seaver finished 71st (27:04.6).